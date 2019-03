Riders unite vs new law on double plates

UNITY RIDE. As many as 120,000 motorcycle riders join the nationwide unity ride in Metro Manila on Sunday (March 24) to oppose the new law, Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act, which calls for bigger license plates mounted on each motorcycle.

Ey Acasio

UNITY RIDE. As many as 120,000 motorcycle riders join the nationwide unity ride in Metro Manila on Sunday (March 24) to oppose the new law, Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act, which calls for bigger license plates mounted on each motorcycle. Norman Cruz