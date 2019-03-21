ALL SECTIONS
Fake wall fools NY vandal

posted March 21, 2019 at 01:30 am by  AFP
President Donald Trump has struggled to convince lawmakers the US needs a wall along its southern border. But in New York, police heeded his advice to catch a pro-Trump graffiti artist: Yes, they built a wall.

Transit Chief Edward Delatorre told journalists Tuesday that officers put up the fake wall to catch the tagger spraying “#LoveTrump” in a subway station in the city’s Brooklyn borough.

The recurring message emblazoned on beams in the mezzanine of the station had sparked a slew of complaints since January from both passengers and transportation employees at the station, Delatorre said.

Officers plotted with New York’s transit authority to put up a plywood wall with a door, which officers hid in for a plainclothes operation starting on March 12.

Three days later, the vandal took the bait. Police identified him as Jamie Montemarano, 43, and charged him for graffiti and criminal mischief. 

