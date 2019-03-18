ALL SECTIONS
Catholic faithful recite prayers for deliverance from calamities

posted March 18, 2019 at 01:35 am by  PNA
Catholic faithful on Sunday started reciting “Oratio Imperata,” a special prayer for deliverance from calamities, amid a water shortage in some parts of Metro Manila.

Bursts of water. Farmers in Kidapawan are not as lucky as the El Niño has damaged P53 million worth of crops, prompting the city council to mull over the declaration of a state of calamity. Geonarri Solmerano
The prayer was recited during a Sunday Mass aired live over PTV-4.

On Friday, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) assured the public that all available resources will be used to immediately resolve the water shortage in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

This was in response to President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s directive to MWSS to demand from its concessionaires the release of water from the Angat Dam effective noon last Friday.

MWSS concessionaire Manila Water has said affected areas in Metro Manila are starting to experience improvement in water supply as “the reservoirs are continually refilled to enable water to reach highly elevated areas.” 

Topics: Oratio Imperata , water shortage , Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System , Rodrigo R. Duterte

