‘Chedeng’ enters Philippines; warning up

posted March 18, 2019 at 01:20 am by Rio N. Araja March 18, 2019 at 01:20 am

Philippines , PAGASA warns Tropical depression “Chedeng” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 11 a.m. on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said. The storm’s center was estimated 830 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, at 4 p.m. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 60 kph and was moving west at 27 kilometers per hour. The weather bureau raised tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 over Davao Oriental.“Chedeng” may make landfall over the eastern coast of Davao Oriental between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, but was expected to weaken into a low-pressure area. READ: Typhoon threatens

