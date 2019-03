MWSS: Water woes solved in 150 days

—PAF

COUNCIL’S CROSSROADS. The Philippines hosts this year’s Asia Water Council, with problems and solutions to the region’s water issues, which include the water crisis since last week in Metro Manila, on the delegates’ clipboards. Held at the Makati Diamond Residences with (from left) MWSS Administrator Reynaldo Velasco, Dr. Yongdeok Cho and Ferdinand dela Cruz, president and CEO of Manila Water Company.

READ: Manicad: Time to take radical steps to solve El Niño