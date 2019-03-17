PH joins global outrage over NZ attacks

The Philippine government on Saturday condemned the mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand that killed and injured scores of innocent civilians
—describing the killings as “reprehensible act.”
In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Philippines joined all peace-loving nations and peoples around the world in condemning, in the strongest terms, this assault on the faithful in places of worship.
“This reprehensible act has no place in a civilized world. The Philippines rebukes all efforts to sow terror and fear between and among peoples,” Panelo said.
The Palace also urged the public to remain steadfast and be united in this time of grief and outrage.
“There has to be a universal unified action as well as a conscious and determined effort to neutralize and demolish any attempt at destabilizing the order in societies and the tranquility of their citizens and secure the safety of lives and properties of the inhabitants of the globe,” Panelo said.
“We cannot allow ourselves to be held hostage by fear and intimidation sown by terrorists and psychologically challenged persons and live in an endangered environment. With unity in action against the enemies of the states, we shall prevail,” he added.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident, and we pray for strength and speedy recovery of those who were injured,” Panelo said.
Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to monitor closely the situation and determine the condition of Filipino nationals in the area.
