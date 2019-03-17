ALL SECTIONS
Mar 17, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Pump price swings high at P1.40/liter

posted March 17, 2019 at 12:50 am by  Alena Mae S. Flores
Consumers have to brace for another big-time oil price hike next week of as much as P1.40 per liter, the six consecutive weekly oil price increase.

“Expect fuel prices to go up next week. Diesel should go up by P0.30 to P0.40 per liter and gasoline should go up by P1.30 to P1.40 per liter,” Unioil Philippines said in its advisory.

READ: Oil players hike prices by 70c/liter

Year-to-date adjustments stand at a net increase of P4.65 per liter for gasoline,  P.435 per liter for diesel and P3.05 per liter for kerosene.

Last March 12, the oil companies raised the price of gasoline by P0.90 per liter but did not adjust diesel and kerosene prices.

Diesel is currently sold from P41.40 to P50.63 per liter while gasoline is sold from P45.24 to P60.89 per liter. 

Kerosene is sold from P44.90 to P53.45 per liter. Oil prices vary depending on the brand, location and market forces.

READ: Gasoline price on upswing, Unioil says

World oil prices have remained on the uptrend, supported by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries-led supply cuts and US sanctions against exporters Venezuela and Iran, according to the latest monitoring of the Department of Energy.

Oil price gains, however, were capped by falling stock markets and renewed concerns over demand growth.

Oil prices were also pressured by concerns surrounding Europe’s economy although US crude supply remains strong, surging US production. US crude oil production was at a record 12.1 million bpd last week.

Meanwhile, DOE noted that the Asian gasoline market continued to rally on strengthened fundamentals.  Demand from Malaysia and Indonesia remained strong. 

READ: Oil price rollback minimal

Topics: oil price hike , Unioil Philippines , Department of Energy , Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard