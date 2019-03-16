Prime suspect in Silawan slay nabbed

Policemen in Davao City have arrested the primary suspect in the gruesome killing and apparent rape of Lapu-Lapu City native Christine Lee Silawan. The suspect was identified as Jonas Bueno, according to a GMA Super Radyo Davao report by Cyril Chaves. A reward of P2 million has been offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest. Silawan was found dead with multiple stab wounds and her face mutilated, along with missing several internal organs. Her death angered President Rodrigo Duterte, who ordered the killing investigated. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra then ordered the National Bureau of Investigation on Friday to "conduct an investigation and case build-up" on the murder and alleged rape of the 16-year-old. Silawan was reported missing on Sunday after she failed to return home from serving as collector in church. Guevarra granted the NBI authority "if evidence warrants, to file the appropriate charges against persons found responsible." The gruesome murder has revived the debate on the reimposition of the death penalty.

