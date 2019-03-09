China offers to finish SCS ‘code’ by 2021

Beijing―China has offered to conclude negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea by 2021. In a press conference here Friday, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said more member states of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations supported their proposal to conclude the COC negotiations in three years. “The COC negotiation is gathering pace under a clear road map. China offers the goal of concluding the negotiations in three years, in other words by 2021,” Wang said. “It shows China’s seriousness and commitment to this endeavor. And more and more Asean members agree with and support China’s proposal to speed up the negotiations.” Wang made his statement even as President Rodrigo Duterte and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad called for the peaceful settlement of disputes in the South China Sea, and for an effective code of conduct to help promote a “sea of peace, stability, and prosperity.” The two leaders held a bilateral meeting in Malacañang on wide-ranging issues, including enhancing cooperation on security, trade, and investment, and peace and development in the Bangsamoro autonomous region. “We emphasized the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, security, stability, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight over the South China Sea as well as the peaceful settlement of disputes,” Duterte said. “This is without resorting to the threat or use of force in accordance with the universally recognized principles of international law.”Wang did not disclose details of the COC as the talks were still underway, but he noted that it would be an upgrade of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea or the DOC. “It will be more suited to our region’s need, more effective in regulating the conduct of the parties to provide stronger safeguards for safety and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, and neighboring China and Asean members to build trust, manage disagreements, strengthen cooperation and maintain stability,” Wang said. He said China and the Asean should stay focus on the COC discussions and “shield the negotiations from interference”. He said the peace and stability of the region was in the hands of the involved countries in the South China Sea issue, and the COC should be developed and honored by these nations. “The South China Sea situation has stabilized and improved in recent years. This positive turn of events proves that the due track approach is a right way forward,” Wang said. “The South China Sea situation concerns regional stability. We must live up to this responsibility.”