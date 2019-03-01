Gloria hits campaign trail —senatorial bets in tow

CAMPAIGN CONTRAVENTION. Oplan Baklas, a joint operation of the Commission on Elections, the Metro Manila Development Authority, the Philippine National Police and the Department of Public Works, has personnel from these government agencies removing campaign posters of senatorial candidates in San Andress, Manila on Thursday—in violation of poster guidelines. Norman Cruz

Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo on Wednesday joined the campaign trail of several senatorial candidates and party-list nominees in her bailiwick of Pampanga. The blazing midday heat did not stop Pampangueños to turn out for former president and now Speaker, who joined the candidates in several towns in the province Wednesday. The first stop was at Sta. Rita, Pampanga, where Arroyo was joined by One Philippines party-list first nominee Rafael Alunan, son of former Interior and Local Government Secretary Rafael Alunan III. Together with the party’s second and third nominees, former Philippine National Police chief Arturo Lomibao and Bulacan entrepreneur Gabo Ignacio, the party courted the Pampangueños with their platform of education, national and economic security, and sustainability. The elder Alunan is running for senator under the PDP-Laban banner. Kilusang Bagong Lipunan bet Larry Gadon discussed how he hoped to lower electricity costs, provide pensions to retired overseas Filipino workers, and make education more accessible throughout the country. Gadon attained prominence during the campaign to unseat then Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. Lani Mercado, wife of Hugpong ng Pagbabago senatorial candidate Bong Revilla, explained her husband’s platform on his behalf. She said that Revilla will continue to prioritize the needs of citizens and resume advocacies that were waylaid during his four-year detention at the behest of the Aquino administration. Arroyo and the candidates then proceeded to the City of San Fernando, the province’s capital, where they were joined by Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, who is vying for the gubernatorial post. Former Pampanga Rep. Mikey Arroyo and other local government officials attended the rally to show their support for the speaker and her candidates. On Thursday, the government’s special task force began tearing down political billboards and other election campaign materials posted outside the designated areas in Metro Manila. Five agencies—the Commission on Elections, Department of Public Works and Highways, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, Metro Manila Development Authority and the National Capital RegionPolice Office—are tasked to remove illegal posters and tarpaulins.MMDA chairman Danilo Lim said the MMDA personnel, deputized by the Comelec, will be firm in tearing down election materials in major thoroughfares.“I am hoping that candidates will voluntarily remove their materials from the streets and not wait for the Task Force Baklas to do it,” Lim said. At least 300 workers from concerned agencies, equipped with man-lifters and adjustable ladders, were deployed in Malate and San Andres, Bukid, Manila, to rid the streets of campaign materials. Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said candidates have been given notice prior their operations. Jimenez said the collected materials would be used as evidence in the filing of charges against violators of election laws. Majority of the collected campaign posters and streamers collected are posted on electrical posts and wires, trees, lamp posts, walls of public buildings, and signboards on public properties. Along the way, illegal campaign posters along EDSA in Pasay area were also taken down. National Police chief Oscar Albayalde, who joined the operations along with NCRPO chief Guillermo Eleazar, said the PNP will be in “full force” in taking down illegal campaign materials not only in Metro Manila but the entire country. For his part, LTFRB chief Martin Delgra said posting of political ads on public utility vehicles is allowed provided they follow the prescribed measurements. Under the Comelec rules, campaign posters should measure not be more than 2 ft. x 3 ft. and displayed at designated common poster areas or on private property with the consent of the owner. Designated common poster areas in public places include plazas, markets, barangay centers and the like where posters may be readily seen or read. Campaign ads are prohibited in LED and LCD monitors, on walls of public buildings; motor vehicles owned by LGUs and GOCCs; public transport vehicles owned and controlled by the government such as the MRT, LRT and PNR; waiting sheds, sidewalks, street and lamp posts, electric posts and wires, traffic signs and other signboards erected on public property, pedestrian overpasses and underpasses, flyovers, bridges, main thoroughfares, center islands of roads and highways; schools, public shrines, barangay halls, government offices, health centers; and within the premises of public transport terminals owned and controlled by the government. Violators may face election offense charges and possible disqualification if they will not remove their illegal campaign materials.