Oscars: Roma pulls off a hat trick
The 57-year-old Mexican filmmaker won the prizes for best director, cinematography and foreign language film, capping a brilliant awards season for him—and offering streaming giant Netflix a new feather in its cap. Diversity, though, was perhaps the biggest winner on a night when a beloved black filmmaker won his first competitive Oscar, a superhero blockbuster set in Africa scored big, and two black actors and an Egyptian first-generation American won three of the four acting prizes. And the wide range of films honored at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre bridged the divide between arthouse fare and popular blockbusters. “I grew up watching foreign language films, learning so much from them, being inspired—films like ‘Citizen Kane,’ ‘Jaws.’ And there are no waves, there’s only the ocean,” an emotional Cuaron said. “I think the nominees tonight have proven that we are part of the same ocean.” Rock legends Queen, fronted by US singer Adam Lambert, opened what turned out to be one of the more enjoyable ceremonies in recent years with a mini-medley of mega-hits “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.” The British rockers may have experienced more nerves than during a normal gig: biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” was up for several awards and ended up the biggest winner of the night with four Oscars. The film—which tracks the band’s rise to fame from the moment when Freddie Mercury joined the band in 1970 to their legendary 1985 Live Aid performance—took statuettes for best actor Rami Malek, as well as sound editing, sound mixing, and film editing. “We made a film about a gay man, an immigrant, who lived his life just unapologetically himself. The fact that I’m celebrating him and this story with you tonight is proof that we’re longing for stories like this,” said Malek, whose spell-binding turn as Mercury captivated audiences. ‘Not about... winning’ “Roma” was the frontrunner going into the night with 10 nominations, despite spending little time in movie theaters, in keeping with Netflix’s customary release strategy. “Green Book” started off with a widely expected best supporting actor trophy for Mahershala Ali, and a best original screenplay award. It was expected to lose out to “Roma” for best picture but crept up to take the honors after winning the same prize at the influential Producers Guild Awards. “The whole story is about love. It’s about loving each other, despite our differences, and finding out the truth about who we are,” said director Peter Farrelly. Another frontrunner for the 91st Academy Awards was offbeat royal romp “The Favourite,” which also had 10 nominations, but turned out to be one of the night’s big losers. It went home with just one win—albeit one of the night’s biggest shocks—for best actress Olivia Colman, who bested heavy favorite Glenn Close.