Measles: Cavite under state of calamity—SP

posted February 24, 2019 at 12:50 am by Benjamin Chavez February 24, 2019 at 12:50 am

READ: Measles spreads to Mindanao Cavite, where there have been at least 317 cases of measles and eight deaths since Jan. 1, is now in a state of calamity. READ: Measles scourge persists The Sangguniang Panlalawigan passed a resolution on Feb. 18 which declared the province, 21 kilometers southwest of Metro Manila, under a state of calamity, following the measles outbreak and the increasing number of cases reported by the Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit. One of the most industrialized and fastest-growing provinces, its population of 3,678,301 makes this erstwhile “historical capital of the Philippines” one of the most populated provinces. Earlier, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council convened in an emergency meeting to discuss necessary actions following the Department of Health’s measles outbreak declaration in Metro Manila and other regions including CALABARZON . During the meeting, the initial report of PESU revealed 317 cases from Jan. 1 to Feb. 19 with right deaths recorded. Gov. Jesus Crispin Remulla sought out the legislative body to pass the resolution declaring the state of calamity and authorizing the release of P5,904,350 from the 5 percent Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund for the provision of drugs and medicines, medical supplies and rice to address the cases and promote vaccination against measles. Cavite Provincial Health Officer Gilberto Ilog is leading the PHO Measles Outbreak Team to ensure that all emergency protocols are enforced, and necessary measles outbreak response operations are carried out. As of Friday, officials said there were 424 recorded cases of measles for Morbidity Weeks 1-8 covering the period January 1 to February 22, 2019 which is 2,550 percent higher compared to last year’s 16 cases for the same period. The city of Bacoor posted the most reported number of cases with 104 followed by the cities of Imus with 61, Gen. Trias with 55, and Dasmariñas at 52. Two days earlier, the Department of Health reported more than 11,000 people had contracted measles while 189 had died of the disease in less than two months. The agency said it recorded 11,459 confirmed cases of measles with 189 fatalities from Jan. 1 to Feb. 20 this year, and that the latest figure was 2,000 cases higher than its last measles surveillance on Feb. 18. In other developments: • Earlier, the Department of Health in Region 4A was rushing to get children vaccinated against measles as the number of confirmed deaths in the Calabarzon area due to the infection had risen to 73. READ: Vaccines fund audit pressed A report from Region 4A showed that from Jan. 1 to Feb. 22, 2019, 3,077 cases of measles infection were recorded in the region. Rizal had the highest number with 1,586 cases and 51 deaths, followed by Cavite with 437 cases and eight deaths.Meanwhile, Laguna had 427 cases, Batangas 329 and Quezon 298. • With at least one Filipino dying every hour from measles and more than 2,000 new cases being recorded every two days, the Anakalusugan party-list urged the Department of Health and local government units to step up its information dissemination and immunization campaign to arrest the spread of the measles outbreak across the country. READ: Measles outbreak: Politics rears ugly head Based on the department’s latest measles surveillance on Feb. 20, the number of confirmed cases reached 11,459 with 189 fatalities from only 8,000 cases and 136 deaths on Feb. 18. “The measles outbreak is seen to last until June. At the rate the number of cases and fatalities is increasing, we might surpass the total number of measles cases recorded last year at 18,407 by March,” Anakalusugan nominee Mike Defensor said. The National Capital Region recorded the highest number of cases with 2,936 and 52 deaths, followed by Calabarzon with 2,635 cases and 61 deaths. Most of the fatalities had no immunization against measles. The Health department earlier declared an outbreak of measles in Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Western Visayas and Central Visayas. Duque earlier said the outbreak in the regions might wane in April. Measles, caused by a virus that infects the respiratory tract, can be passed on through direct contact and through the air. Its complications include severe diarrhea, pneumonia, blindness, and even death. The symptoms include fever, reddening of the eyes, cough and colds and red rashes. Unvaccinated children aged five and below are at the highest risk from the disease, Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said earlier. The measles vaccine is usually given to children aged six months and above, and their parents must be extra cautious. Free vaccines against measles are available in government hospitals and health centers. READ: Measles outbreak: 70 dead

