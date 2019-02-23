Measles scourge persists
DOH records 11,000 cases, 189 deaths in less than 2 months
The agency said it recorded 11,459 confirmed cases of measles with 189 fatalities from Jan. 1 to Feb. 20 this year, and that the latest figure was 2,000 cases higher than its last measles surveillance on Feb. 18. In other developments: • The Department of Health in Region 4A is rushing to get children vaccinated against measles as the number of confirmed deaths in the Calabarzon area due to the infection has risen to 73. A report from Region 4A showed that from Jan. 1 to Feb. 22, 2019, 3,077 cases of measles infection were recorded in the region. Rizal had the highest number with 1,586 cases and 51 deaths, followed by Cavite with 437 cases and eight deaths. READ: DOH outlay cut by P14 billion amid measles outbreak Meanwhile, Laguna had 427 cases, Batangas 329 and Quezon 298. • With at least one Filipino dying every hour from measles and more than 2,000 new cases being recorded every two days, the Anakalusugan party-list urged the Department of Health and local government units to step up its information dissemination and immunization campaign to arrest the spread of the measles outbreak across the country.