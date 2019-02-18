Yulo kin, driver shot dead by riding-in-tandem on EDSA

posted February 18, 2019 at 01:25 am by Joel E. Zurbano February 18, 2019 at 01:25 am

A member of the Yulo clan and his driver were shot dead along the busiest thoroughfare in Metro Manila at 3 p.m. Sunday, after two motorcycle-riding gunmen pulled beside their van and opened fire along EDSA in Mandaluyong City. AMBUSH ON EDSA. The victims’ Toyota Hiace Grandia stalled on EDSA near the MRT tracks after the shooting, according to the MMDA. Andrew Rabulan A member of the Yulo clan and his driver were shot dead along the busiest thoroughfare in Metro Manila at 3 p.m. Sunday, after two motorcycle-riding gunmen pulled beside their van and opened fire along EDSA in Mandaluyong City.Reports from the Mandaluyong City police station said the fatalities were Jose Luis Yulo Jr., 62, a resident of Ayala, Alabang; and his driver Allan Nomer Santos, 51, of Las Pinas City. A woman on board the van, Esmeralda Ignacio, also of Las Pinas City, was wounded and taken to the VRP Medical Center, where Yulo and Santos were declared dead on arrival. Police said the victims’ white Toyota Hiace Grandia was headed south on EDSA when the gunmen approached their vehicle and fired upon them.Reports said the victims had come from Angeles City, Pampanga. Video footage on social media showed that the van was stalled near the tracks of the MRT at 4 p.m. The Metro Manila Development Authority reported that the shooting temporarily closed two southbound lanes of EDSA.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.