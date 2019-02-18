ALL SECTIONS
Monday February 18, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Rody, Honeylet hie off to HK on her birthday

posted February 18, 2019 at 01:00 am by  Nathaniel Mariano
President Rodrigo Duterte spent the weekend in Hong Kong to celebrate the birthday of his common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña, the Palace said Sunday.

“Yup, he [Duterte] is in Hong Kong with Honeylet [and other members of his family]. It’s the latter’s birthday today,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo told reporters.

Avanceña turned 49 on Sunday. 

According to former top aide Christopher Go, the President’s visit to Hong Kong was requested by his daughter Kitty Duterte.

“It was actually Kitty who requested her father for the trip as a gift,” Go said. 

“They have been doing this even before the President was Davao City Mayor. The weekend getaway is for rest and recreation. 

“Before the President left the country, he directed Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea as the OIC [of the government] and the everyday operations of the Office of the President.”

The President and his family, who left the country on Friday night, were expected to return  on Sunday. 

The South China Morning Post reported said the 79-year-old President was seen shopping in a shop at the World Trade Center in Causeway Bay. 

It was the second time that the President was seen in Hong Kong with his family since he went on an unscheduled trip there in October 2018. 

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte , Hong Kong , Honeylet Avanceña , Christopher Go , Kitty Duterte , Salvador Medialdea

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard