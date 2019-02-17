Drug money flowing into campaign—PDEA

posted February 17, 2019 at 12:40 am by Manila Standard February 17, 2019 at 12:40 am

READ: May polls not a vote on administration—Sotto Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Aaron Aquino said politicians could be using drug money in campaigning for the May 2019 midterm elections. READ: Crackdown vs illegal campaign materials starts “Drug money is being circulated every time there will be some campaign and elections to buy votes,” Aquino said in a report aired Friday “Unang Balita” which was beamed nationwide. Aquino made the comment after PDEA raided a house inside a subdivision in Damariñas, Cavite and found 36 kilos of shabu worth P245 million. Aquino said the drugs were linked to another 274 kilos of shabu worth P1.9 billion seized in Tanza, Cavite. The PDEA traced the safehouse of suspected drug syndicate Jim Wahting, identified by authorities as a big-time drug dealer who was arrested with Patrick Ban Kee in Quezon City.PDEA said Wahting was supplying the Chinese nationals killed in an anti-drug operation in Tanza. The agency said it had spent at least three years tracking down Wahting’s group which, it added, could be part of the Golden Triangle drug cartel operating in countries like Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar. The PDEA is also on the watchtower for policemen, soldiers, and drug enforcement personnel. READ: Poll hotspots expand to 94

