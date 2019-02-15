Most Pinoys happy with lovelife

Love is in the air for a majority of Filipinos this Valentine’s Day, the latest Social Weather Stations’ survey revealed on Thursday. According to SWS, most Filipinos—constituting 51 percent of those interviewed—said they were “very happy with their love life,” with 36 percent saying they “could be happier” with their love life and 13 percent saying they “do not have a love life.” The survey, conducted from Dec. 16 to 19, used face-to-face interviews of 1,440 adults in Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao. It has a sampling error margin of ±2.6 percent for national percentages, and ±5 percent each for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao. SWS said the latest figure was slightly lower than the previous 57 percent adult Filipinos who were “very happy” with their love life last two years ago. “This compares with 57 percent who said their love life was very happy, 29 percent who said it could be happier, and 14 percent who said they do (sic) not have a love life in 2017,” the pollster said. When SWS first conducted the survey in 2002, the proportion of Filipinos who were “very happy” with their love life was at 58 percent. It then reached a record-high 59 percent in 2011. The polling firm also noted that half of Filipinos—at 50 percent—consider the age gap important in having a relationship. Fifty percent of those polled believe age gap matters, while 41 percent said it does not, and the remaining 9 percent were undecided. “This gives a neutral balance of opinion of net +9,” it said. The survey also showed that more than half or 54 percent of men aged 55 and above believe age gap matters, while 49 percent of men aged 23 to 34 say it did not matter, compared to 44 percent who said it did. On the other hand, women of all ages believe the age gap in a relationship matters. Age gap matters most among women aged 18 to 24 at 65 percent, followed by women aged 55 and above at 54 percent. Also, women aged 35 to 44 and 45 to 55 at 48 percent consider age gap important, while more women between the ages of 25 to 34 at 49 percent say the age gap does not matter. SWS also found out that more women, compared to men, were willing to date someone older. “Among women, willingness to have a relationship with someone 10 years older was highest among those aged 35-44 at +38, followed by those aged 45-54 at +32, those aged 25-34 at +28, those aged 18-24 at +28, and those aged 55 and above at +10,” it said. “Among men, willingness to be with someone 10 years older was highest among those aged 35-44 at +23, followed by those aged 55 and above at +15, those aged 25-34 at +6, those aged 45-54 at net zero, and those aged 18-24 at -2,” it added.The pollster also noted that among women, net willingness to have a relationship with someone 10 years younger was negative in all age groups, ranging from -12 to -45, with the lowest scores coming from the youngest and oldest age groups. Men, however, view the matter differently. For men, net willingness to be with someone 10 years younger was highest among those aged 25-34, and those aged 35-44, both at +27, followed by those aged 45-54 at +20, those aged 55 years old and above at +16, and those aged 18-24 at a negative net -14. Overall, according to SWS, half of the men at 53 percent and women at 50 percent say they are very happy with their love life. SWS said: “Among men, the proportion of those who are very happy with their love life was highest among those who are married at 64 percent, followed by those with a live-in partner at 44 percent, and those who are single at 31 percent. “Among women, it was also highest among those who are married at 59 percent, followed by those with a live-in partner at 56 percent, and those who are single at 20 percent.” Moreover, the wish for a happier love life is stronger among those with live-in partners. “Among men, the proportion of those who say their love life could be happier was highest among those with a live-in partner at 55 percent, followed by those who are married at 35 percent, and those who are single at 27 percent,” it added. “Among women, it was also highest among those with a live-in partner at 43 percent, followed by those who are married at 40 percent, and those who are single at 20 percent.” The SWS also revealed that more single women than single men have no love life. “The proportion of those with no love life was higher among single women at 59 percent, compared to their male counterparts at 43 percent. One percent of the sample of married adults, and those with a live-in partner say they have no love life,” it continued. Lastly, the SWS recorded that men 25 years old and above, and women 25 to 54 years old, have happier love lives. “Among men, the proportion of those who are very happy with their love life was higher among those aged 25 and above, ranging from 53 percent to 58 percent, compared to those aged 18-24, at 39 percent,” it said. “Among women, it was higher among those aged 25-54, ranging from 47 percent to 59 percent, compared to those aged 18-24, at 43 percent, and those aged 55 and above, at 42 percent.”