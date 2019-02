Poll hotspots: 4 Metro cities ‘areas of concern’

NOW, THEY’RE RUNNING. Candidates have shifted to first gear as the campaign period for the May elections begins: Senators Grace Poe, with JV Ejercito, Aquilino Pimentel III, Nancy Binay, Cynthia Villar, and Juan Edgardo Angara stage a campaign rally Wednesday in vote-rich Tondo, Manila. Photo by Lino Santos

NOW, THEY’RE RUNNING. Candidates have shifted to first gear as the campaign period for the May elections begins: Senator Paolo Benigno Aquino IV, Samira Gutoc, Romy Macalintal, Gary Alejano, Erin Tañada, Chel Diokno, and Pilo Hilbay join hands after a dialogue at the Zeferino Arroyo High School to kick-off their campaign rally. Photo by Norman Cruz

