Poll hotspots: 4 Metro cities ‘areas of concern’

posted February 14, 2019 at 01:50 am by Macon Ramos-Araneta and Joel E. Zurbano February 14, 2019 at 01:50 am

NOW, THEY’RE RUNNING. Candidates have shifted to first gear as the campaign period for the May elections begins: Senators Grace Poe, with JV Ejercito, Aquilino Pimentel III, Nancy Binay, Cynthia Villar, and Juan Edgardo Angara stage a campaign rally Wednesday in vote-rich Tondo, Manila. Photo by Lino Santos NOW, THEY’RE RUNNING. Candidates have shifted to first gear as the campaign period for the May elections begins: Senator Paolo Benigno Aquino IV, Samira Gutoc, Romy Macalintal, Gary Alejano, Erin Tañada, Chel Diokno, and Pilo Hilbay join hands after a dialogue at the Zeferino Arroyo High School to kick-off their campaign rally. Photo by Norman Cruz READ: Arroyo goes all out for Hugpong The police consider Pasay, Mandaluyong, Caloocan and Malabon as “areas of concern” because of suspected election-related incidents in these cities in the last election. READ: Poll hotspots expand to 94 In a statement, Metro Manila police chief Guillermo Eleazar said these areas are categorized as “yellow,” the lowest level of election hotspots. Other levels include “orange” for areas of immediate concern, and “red” for election areas of grave concern. At the same time, Eleazar commended the Southern Police District for the arrest of 85 people and the confiscation of 90 assorted firearms as part of the election gun ban. Eleazar assured Metro Manila residents that the police would maintain peace, order, and security during the election period. Senators seeking reelection crossed party lines Wednesday to woo voters in Tondo, one of the most densely populated areas in Manila. Senator Grace Poe, the frontrunner in the senatorial race based on pre-election surveys, cited the harmonious relationship among the seven senators who are seeking a comeback. She emphasized that the good working relationship between administration and opposition senators had made it easier for them to craft and pass laws that proved beneficial fo the people. Poe, who remains an independent candidate and who does not belong to any political party, introduced her fellow reelectionists, Senators Nancy Binay (UNA), Aquilino Pimenfel III (PDP-Laban), Juan Edgardo Angara (Laban ng Demokratikong Pilipino), Cynthia Villar (Nacionalista Party), JV Ejercito (NPC) and Paolo Benigno Aquino IV (LP). Except for Poe and Aquino,, all the other senators are considered allies of President Rodrigo Duterte. The unity rally in Tondo was organized by Poe who was accompanied by her mother, veteran actress Susan Roces, widow of the “King of Philippine Movies” Fernando Poe Jr. Binay said sharing the stage with fellow reelectionist senators was a “testament of unity in diversity in the Senate.” “Our political differences never became a stumbling block, in fact, our common denominator is our commitment to be the voice of ordinary Filipinos in the Senate,” she said.Although party affiliations are a “political reality,” she pointed out that they have never stopped them from pushing a common legislative agenda. The senators spelled out their advocacies as they appealed to voters to support their reelection. Angara cited legislative measures that he worked on that benefited students and senior citizens. Villar, on the other hand, promised to continue providing livelihood and jobs to poor Filipinos, especially women whom she said should help their husbands augment the family income. Ejercito fold the audience that once the Universal Health Care bill is signed into law by the President, the health of every Filipino would be well taken care of. He also said the creation of a Department of Human Settlements would give every Filipino the opportunity to his or her own house. Aquino said he would continue to provide relief to Filipinos who are suffering from rising prices as a result of the government’s Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law. Senator Richard Gordon, meanwhile, urged voters to elect candidates who can engage in debates and discourse on proposed measures that will be crafted into laws. “When you are elected to the Senate, you are supposed to possess the qualifications to speak, to propose, to contravene, to defend and to oppose. If you cannot do this, then there is something wrong,” Gordon said. Gordon underscored the importance of vetting candidates properly based on ability, qualifications, and proven track record, among others, instead of just basing their choice on candidates’ campaign gimmicks.“The campaign period has started and voters will be treated once again to all kinds of gimmickry and political advertisements aimed to solicit their votes. Voters should go beyond the gimmickry and political ads when they choose the leaders they will vote for in May,” he said. READ: Campaign posters outlawed

