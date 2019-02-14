Name change cheered, jeered

Lawmakers on Wednesday were divided on President Rodrigo Duterte’s proposal to rename the Philippines “Maharlika.” Quezon City Rep. Feliciano Belmonte Jr., a former House speaker, said there was “no compelling reason” to rename the Philippines and cited America, which was named after Italian explorer and mapmaker Amerigo Vespucci, as an example. Another example, he said, was Colombia, which was named after Spanish explorer Christoper Columbus. “There is no compelling reason to change the name of the country. Philippines has been our name for centuries,” Belmonte said. Another congressman who requested anonymity stopped short of ridiculing Duterte’s proposal, saying the President might just be recalling his days in Manila when he used to frequent an establishment on Quezon Avenue in Quezon City named “Maharlika.” That establishment, he said, was later renamed “Maalikaya” on the orders of the martial law administration of President Ferdinand Marcos. Marcos’ guerrilla unit during the Second World War was named “Maharlika” and was fond of the name. But Isabela Rep. Rodolfo Albano III backed Duterte, saying renaming the Philippines “Maharlika” would bring the country back to its pre-Hispanic roots. “This is an emotional issue... Better to change the name to Maharlika... and so it rhymes with Mahal kita.”Reps. Gus Tambunting of Parañaque and Tom Villarin of Akbayan echoed Belmonte. “I think this matter needs to be studied more thoroughly. We have to look at our history first and think this suggestion out,” Tambunting said. Villarin said there were more pressing issues than changing the name of the country. “It’s a non-priority issue as we face challenges to our sovereignty from Chinese aggression and occupation of our islands. Name-changing doesn’t address these challenges,” Villarin said. He said the President’s proposal was an ‘insult’ to Filipinos. “The proposal only serves to camouflage the issues besetting out beloved Philippines. We can’t hide from China under a new name nor can we effectively counter their aggression by calling ourselves Maharlika. It’s an insult to Filipinos.”