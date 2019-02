PH-wide outbreak feared

MEASLES OUTBREAK. A day after health authorities declared a measles outbreak in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and parts of the Visayas, the government’s San Lazaro Hospital in Santa Cruz, Manila, said Thursday 95 percent of patients at the Pediatric Ward were mostly victims of the outbreak. It did not mention figures where the percentage was derived. Lino Santos

