BOL voters defy bombs

IN THEIR HANDS. The fate of the predominantly Muslim villages in Pikit, Cotabato is in the hands of the voters including the elderly (also inset) exercising their right of suffrage. In Pikit, Maguindanaoan Muslims and Visayas Christians co-exist with the voters’ votes to be counted before long whether to give the predominantly Muslim villages to the autonomous government. OPAPP Regional Office

