P2-billion ‘shabu’ seized in Cavite drug raid

DRUG BUST. PDEA operatives kill two suspects during a buy-bust operation along Antero Soriano Hiway in Amaia 1, Tanza, Cavite on Sunday Feb. 3, 2019. Inset: Operatives inspect the 274 kilos of shabu with an estimated value of P1.9 billion seized during the operation. PNA

