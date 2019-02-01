300 families flee as troopers clash with Ajang-Ajang

READ: ‘Destroy ASG, Ajang-Ajang’
Many evacuees left town in vehicles, but some reportedly set out on foot to reach locations up to seven hours away just to get away from the fighting, GMA News reported.
Police in Sulu said four people who were seen in CCTV footage outside the church on the day of the bombing were deemed to be innocent after they surrendered to clear their names.
“They were removed as persons of interest in connection with the bombing incident in Jolo, Sulu. Yesterday, they freely went to the police station to give their sworn statement that they were not involved in the incident,” Senior Supt. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman, said Thursday.
He said the four were immediately released upon verification of their statements.
Also on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the Chinese embassy in Manila is donating about P38.9 million to the victims of Sunday’s bomb attack in Jolo, Sulu.
In a tweet on his official account, Locsin thanked Ambassador Zhao Jianhua for the assistance, noting that “a friend in our grief is a friend indeed.”
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi earlier extended his condolences to the Philippine government in a letter sent to Locsin and reaffirmed Beijing’s resolve against all forms of terrorism.
On Wednesday, Hungary also extended 10 million forints (about P1.89 million) to those affected by the blasts. With PNA
