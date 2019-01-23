BOL wins over 79% of Muslims, says SWS

posted January 22, 2019 at 10:13 pm by Nathaniel Mariano January 22, 2019 at 10:13 pm

79 percent of the Muslims it polled approved the BOL, with 67 percent definitely pushing for its approval and 12 percent somewhat favoring the approval. However, 14 percent of those polled expressed ambivalence on the matter, with four percent saying they did not want the BOL and three percent saying they disapproved of it. Most of the Muslims it polled favored the approval of the Bangsamoro Organic Law in the plebiscite, according to the latest survey by Social Weather Stations. In the survey released Monday night, SWS said, with 67 percent definitely pushing for its approval and 12 percent somewhat favoring the approval. However, 14 percent of those polled expressed ambivalence on the matter, with four percent saying they did not want the BOL and three percent saying they disapproved of it. READ: Last chance for Mindanao peace? BOL plebiscite seeks to end conflict “This gives a net approval score of +72,” the SWS said in its report. “Compared to other religions, net approval of the BOL was +15 among the Iglesia ni Cristo, +10 among Catholics, and +9 among Other Christians.” SWS also found that 78 percent of the Muslim respondents said they had knowledge of the BOL. With the latest figure, only 10 percent said they knew about the BOL extensively, 35 percent had partial but sufficient knowledge, and 33 percent only had little knowledge of the BOL. On the other hand, 22 percent said they had almost no knowledge of the BOL. READ: ‘History’s in the making: Peace at stake’ Meanwhile, 65 percent of the Catholics said they had at least a little knowledge of the BOL, 61 percent of the Iglesia ni Cristo members knew about it and 61 percent of the Other Christians did.Out of those polled, those with at least partial but sufficient knowledge of the BOL were highest among Muslims at 45 percent, followed by Catholics at 22 percent, Christians at 22 percent, and Iglesia ni Cristo members at 17 percent. The survey also found that 76 percent of the Muslims it polled said the Moro Islamic Liberation Front was capable of governing the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Out of the 76 percent, 56 percent believed the MILF was definitely capable of governing the BARMM, with 21 percent believing they were somewhat capable and eight percent saying they were not capable. Also, roughly one percent said the MILF was somewhat not capable, with seven percent saying they were definitely not capable and 16 percent saying they were undecided about the matter. “This gives a net capability score of +68,” SWS said. “This is higher compared to Catholics at +8, Other Christians at -2, and the Iglesia ni Cristo at -6.” Compared to other areas, the net approval score of BOL was 17 percent in the Visayas, 16 percent in Balance Luzon and 13 percent in Metro Manila. Across Mindanao, 30 percent of adults polled said the MILF was capable of governing the BARMM, while 38 percent said they were incapable. The remaining 32 percent were undecided. READ: MILF: Huge challenge ahead

