ALL SECTIONS
Saturday October 27, 2018

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Wet All Saints’ Day seen as ‘Yutu’ looms

posted October 27, 2018 at 01:15 am by  Rio N. Araja
Typhoon ‘Yutu’ is forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility today, the Philippine Atmospheric, threatening to thrash Cagayan and Isabela ahead of the celebration of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Thursday and Friday, Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said on Friday.

In an interview, Benison Espareja, weather forecaster, said once it enters the PAR, Yutu would be named ‘Rosita.’

As of Friday afternoon, Yutu was estimated at 1,995 kilometers east of Northern Luzon or still outside the PAR in the Pacific Ocean.

The typhoon is expected to hit Northern Luzon and Central Luzon to trigger rains in these two regions as well as in Metro Manila.

It is forecast to make landfall over Cagayan and Isabela two days before the All Saints Day on Nov. 1 and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 2.

“The typhoon has weakened and will continue to weaken because of the northeast monsoon [hanging amihan]. The monsoon’s dry and cold air will suppress the typhoon,” Espareja told the Manila Standard.

Typhoon warning signals may be raised in Cagayan and Isabela on Monday.

Pagasa alerted Northern Luzon and Central Luzon to brace for moderate to heavy rains due to Rosita. 

Topics: Typhoon ‘Yutu’ , Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration , All Saints’ Day , All Souls’ Day

Related stories:

No related stories matched this topic.

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard