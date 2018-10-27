Wet All Saints’ Day seen as ‘Yutu’ looms

Typhoon ‘Yutu’ is forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility today, the Philippine Atmospheric, threatening to thrash Cagayan and Isabela ahead of the celebration of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Thursday and Friday, Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said on Friday. In an interview, Benison Espareja, weather forecaster, said once it enters the PAR, Yutu would be named ‘Rosita.’ As of Friday afternoon, Yutu was estimated at 1,995 kilometers east of Northern Luzon or still outside the PAR in the Pacific Ocean. The typhoon is expected to hit Northern Luzon and Central Luzon to trigger rains in these two regions as well as in Metro Manila. It is forecast to make landfall over Cagayan and Isabela two days before the All Saints Day on Nov. 1 and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 2.“The typhoon has weakened and will continue to weaken because of the northeast monsoon [hanging amihan]. The monsoon’s dry and cold air will suppress the typhoon,” Espareja told the Manila Standard. Typhoon warning signals may be raised in Cagayan and Isabela on Monday. Pagasa alerted Northern Luzon and Central Luzon to brace for moderate to heavy rains due to Rosita.