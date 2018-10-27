’Oplan Undas’ at airports starts today

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines will implement “Oplan Undas 2018” starting Saturday in anticipation of an increase in passenger traffic in commercial airports in major cities and provinces as the nation prepares to mark All Saints’ Day. CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said the agency has regularly prepared for increases in passenger traffic during holidays. In November last year, airports recorded 5,405,889 domestic and international passengers with 3,397,328 of these passengers arriving and departing through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Apolonio said under the program to be implemented from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5, security measures will be in place “to ensure safe, reliable, and convenient operations at all 44 commercial airports in the country.” All four area cluster heads handling the 40 CAAP-managed commercial airports nationwide were also advised that maximum deployment of service and security personnel, who will not be allowed to go on leave or take a day off during the days covered by the operation. On Friday, Cebu Pacific and its sister airline CebGo advised air travelers to go early to the airport in anticipation of the All Saints’ and All Souls’ holiday exodus. The Manila International Airport Authority is expecting an increase of the number of passengers this year. Some 687,892 passengers were recorded from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2 in 2017. The airport authority is also implementing maximum security measures at four Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminals. In its advisory, CEB said passengers should be at the airport at least two hours before departure for domestic flights, and three hours for international flights to allow ample time for check-in, security and immigration checks, and the processing of pre-departure requirements. All check-in counters close 45 minutes before the scheduled time of flights, except those exiting Dubai (one hour) and Shanghai (50 minutes); while all boarding gates close 15 minutes before the scheduled time of flights, except flights exiting Dubai (20 minutes).The Metro Manila Development Authority, meanwhile, said number coding in the National Capital Region will be suspended on Nov. 1, All Saints’ Day, and Nov. 2, All Souls’ Day. “Our number coding scheme will be suspended on Nov. 1 and 2. We also started our preparations to manage the smooth flow of traffic and other emergency situations,” said MMDA chairman Danilo Lim. The MMDA has decided to lift the number coding scheme for both public and private vehicles to allow people in Metro Manila more mobility as they start an exodus to the provinces. The agency is sending about 3,000 men tasked to manage traffic in the metropolis and assist passengers inside bus terminals in Pasay City and Quezon City. It will also dispatch personnel from several operating units including Road Emergency Group, Task Force Illegal Terminal, Parking Discipline Group, Towing and Impounding Group to clear all forms of obstructions and ensure smooth flow of traffic on major thoroughfares. MMDA general manager Jose Arturo Garcia Jr. advised the public to acquaint themselves of the traffic re-routing schemes that local government units will implement in their respective localities. Major cemeteries under the MMDA’s watch are Manila North in Manila City, Manila South in Makati City, Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City, Bagbag Public Cemetery in Quezon City, and Manila Memorial Park in Paranaque City. The Road Emergency Group will set up tents for Public Assistance Centers at four cemeteries and dispatch ambulances to provide emergency medical services to cemetery goers.