Meet Duterte’s close-in aide

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday named Philippine National Police Sr. Insp. Sofia Loren Deliu as his new close-in aide, taking over the job of the President’s former top aide Bong Go.“This is the one who replaced Bong, stand up,” he said, ordering Deliu to promptly stand up. Duterte, who stood as wedding sponsor to beauty queen Deliu, made the remarks during the conferment of Philippine Quality Awards in Malacañang. For his part, Go said the police officer would not be given the title of Special Assistant to the President. But she will take some of Go’s former functions as Duterte’s top aide. “Deliu will be as an aide,” Go said in a text message sent to media Wednesday. He explained Deliu would accompany the President as his close-in in all his engagements.He added Deliu would not be referred to as SAP, stressing the title was only specifically given to him before as a former Palace official. Since the start of Duterte’s presidency, Deliu has been serving as the President’s Junior Presidential Security Aide-de-Camp. In 2015, Deliu, a Filipino-Romanian, finished among the Top 15 semi-finalists in the Miss Philippines Earth pageant. Last March, the President even served as a primary sponsor during Deliu’s wedding. Prior to his announcement, initial reports said Davao-based lawyer Charmalou Aldevera will be the one to take over Go’s post.