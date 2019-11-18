‘Ramon’ exits, ‘Sarah’ looms

posted November 18, 2019 at 01:10 am by Rio N. Araja November 18, 2019 at 01:10 am

Tropical storm “Ramon” is forecast to weaken into a low pressure area as it exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday. As of 3 p.m. yesterday, “Ramon” was estimated at 290 kilometers east-northeast of Casiguran, Aurora. Packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kms per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph, the typhoon was moving west at 15 kph The weather bureau, meanwhile, is monitoring a low pressure area outside the PAR, or at 2,420 kilometers east of the Visayas. If it develops into a tropical depression and enters the PAR, it would be named “Sarah.” Tropical storm “Ramon” is forecast to weaken into a low pressure area as it exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday. As of 3 p.m. yesterday, “Ramon” was estimated at 290 kilometers east-northeast of Casiguran, Aurora. Packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kms per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph, the typhoon was moving west at 15 kph The weather bureau, meanwhile, is monitoring a low pressure area outside the PAR, or at 2,420 kilometers east of the Visayas. If it develops into a tropical depression and enters the PAR, it would be named “Sarah.”As of 3 p.m. yesterday, “Ramon” was estimated at 290 kilometers east-northeast of Casiguran, Aurora. Packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kms per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph, the typhoon was moving west at 15 kph The weather bureau, meanwhile, is monitoring a low pressure area outside the PAR, or at 2,420 kilometers east of the Visayas. If it develops into a tropical depression and enters the PAR, it would be named “Sarah.”

