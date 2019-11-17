6 slain soldiers awarded

PRESIDENTIAL CONDOLENCE. President Rodrigo Duterte, the military commander-in-chief, condoles with the kin of one of the slain soldiers in a firefight with enemies of the state he visited at Camp General Vicente Lukban in Catbalogan City in Samar on Friday. Malacañang Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte has posthumously conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu, Rank of Kalasag to the six soldiers killed in an encounter with New People’s Army in Eastern Samar last week. Duterte visited Camp General V cente Lukban in Catbalogan City on Friday evening to honor the six soldiers who died in a 30-minute clash with the communist rebels in Borongan City. At least 24 other soldiers were wounded in the firefight. The recipients of the award were SSgt. Rex Jadulco, Sgt. Ronaldo Go, Sgt. Limar Banug, Cpl. Junmar Buranday, Cpl. Kent Lloyd Agullo, and Pfc. Charlie Del Rosario.Of the wounded soldiers, the 16 confined at the Camp Lukban Station Hospital were conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu, Rank of Kampilan by the President. Four other soldiers who were injured during separate clashes with the rebels, were also conferred the Order of Lapu Lapu, Rank of Kampilan. Critically injured soldiers and police personnel in the Borongan City encounter who are now recuperating at the Divine Word Hospital in Tacloban City were also conferred the same award and rank.The Order of Lapu-Lapu is given to persons in the government or private sector who have rendered extraordinary service or have made exceptional contributions to the success of the President’s campaign or advocacy. The Kampilan Medal is conferred on persons who were seriously wounded or suffered great loss of property as a direct result of their participation in such action. The Kalasag Medal, on the other hand, is given to officials and personnel of the government and private individuals who lost their lives as a direct result of their participation in an activity pursuant to a campaign or advocacy of the President. The dependents of the soldiers killed in action received financial assistance from the government, while other support were extended through the state’s Comprehensive Social Benefit Program. The injured Army and police personnel were also given financial support.