PAGCOR stops financial aid applications

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. said Wednesday it would temporarily stop accepting medical financial assistance applications starting Nov. 4 this year. Hundreds of thousands of poor Filipinos depend on PAGCOR subsidies for medical care, similar to the medical assistance of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. "PAGCOR decided to cease receiving requests for financial assistance following the incident involving a couple who attempted to defraud the agency by submitting spurious documents for fictitious medical cases," it said in a statement. The suspects, who were arrested by Manila Police District operatives following an entrapment operation, are now facing charges for falsification of public documents by a private individual and using false certificates. PAGCOR said that pending the results of an ongoing investigation to the case, the state-run gaming firm freezes its accommodation of requests for medical aid. PAGCOR is a 100 percent government-owned and controlled corporation under the Office of the President of the Republic of the Philippines. Under its charter, PAGCOR is mandated to generate revenues for the Philippine government's socio-civic and national development programs, among others. "PAGCOR likewise warns against all those who plan to do the same as it is employing meticulous measures to evaluate documents submitted to the agency for financial assistance," it said.