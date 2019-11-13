2 Chinese nabbed for smuggling dried seahorses

Government agents arrested in Mactan Cebu International Airport two Chinese nationals who tried to smuggle 15 kilos of dried seahorses out of the country.
Bureau of Customs officials did not identify the Chinese passegers but they said the foreigners were about to board a flight bound for Macau when they were intercepted over the weekend.
The dried seahorses were spotted during an x-ray examination conducted by Frannies Candado, a security screening officer of the Office for Transportation Security during initial checking at the MCIA.
Some 53 kilos of dried seahorses were also intercepted in the same airport early last month, also involving three Chinese nationals.
The three were arrested by personnel of the Bureau of Customs, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, the Transnational Aviation Support Services Inc. and Counter-Terrorist Unit last Oct. 4.