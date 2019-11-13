BI agents arrest Italian pedophile

posted November 12, 2019 at 10:40 pm by Vito Barcelo November 12, 2019 at 10:40 pm

Immigration agents arrested an Italian pedophile who was accused of preying on Filipino minors in the Mindanao during his frequent visits to the country, while trying to board an aircraft at the Davao International Airport. Nabbed was Lorenzo Marchesi, who was about to leave when he was intercepted at the airport by officers and intelligence agents who prevented him from boarding his flight due to a mission order for his arrest that was issued against him by Morente. The 57-year-old Italian is presently detained at the holding facility of the BI district office in Davao City while undergoing deportation proceedings and pending resolution of the criminal complaints that were lodged against him by his alleged victims.According to BI intelligence officer and Mindanao Intelligence Task Group head Melody Gonzales, Morente issued a mission order against Marchesi upon knowledge of the latter’s immoral activities which make him an undesirable alien. Gonzales said that Marchesi is also a respondent in several criminal complaints filed with the Davao City prosecutor’s office and Philippine National Pol.

