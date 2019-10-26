ALL SECTIONS
Saturday October 26, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Go gives away goods, cash to indigents

posted October 25, 2019 at 10:50 pm by  Macon Ramos-Araneta
Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go distributed grocery packs and financial assistance to the fire victims in Barangay San Antonio, San Pedro City, Laguna, and Quiricada Street, Sta. Cruz, Manila.

In San Pedro City, where 164 houses were razed by the fire and 169 families were affected, Go said that aside from the food and financial help, he will also take care of the school supplies and uniforms of the affected children so that they can immediately go back to school.

“Sino po rito ang mga estudyante? Ako na rin po ang magbibigay sa inyo ng uniporme at mga supplies,” Go announced to the delight of the victims.

He also told those who want to return to their provinces that he will help provide financial assistance for their transportation expenses.

“Manila is too crowded. In the province, it’s not congested, the air is fresh....”Go said.

As for the families who lost their homes, Go said he had coordinated with the National Housing Authority regarding the relocation sites for them.

Topics: Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go , financial assistance , fire victims

Related stories:

No related stories matched this topic.

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard