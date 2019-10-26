Go gives away goods, cash to indigents

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go distributed grocery packs and financial assistance to the fire victims in Barangay San Antonio, San Pedro City, Laguna, and Quiricada Street, Sta. Cruz, Manila. In San Pedro City, where 164 houses were razed by the fire and 169 families were affected, Go said that aside from the food and financial help, he will also take care of the school supplies and uniforms of the affected children so that they can immediately go back to school. “Sino po rito ang mga estudyante? Ako na rin po ang magbibigay sa inyo ng uniporme at mga supplies,” Go announced to the delight of the victims. He also told those who want to return to their provinces that he will help provide financial assistance for their transportation expenses.“Manila is too crowded. In the province, it’s not congested, the air is fresh....”Go said. As for the families who lost their homes, Go said he had coordinated with the National Housing Authority regarding the relocation sites for them.