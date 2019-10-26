DOH, USAID launch ‘e-learning’ platform

posted October 25, 2019 at 10:40 pm by Rey E. Requejo October 25, 2019 at 10:40 pm

The Department of Health has partnered with the United States Agency for International Development for the implementation of its so-called “Academy’s e-learning platform” which will standardize core training content for health workers through online learning modules centralized in one location. USAID Acting Deputy Mission Director Thomas Bayer and DOH Undersecretary Mario Villaverde led the launching of the e-learning platform, the first of its kind in the Philippines, in a ceremony held on Friday. “The DOH e-learning platform can be accessed by health workers anytime and anywhere, which will save travel time and reduce absenteeism from workstations. This will enable trainers and health workers to spend more time attending to their patients,” Health Undersecretary Villaverde said.“USAID believes that technological innovation presents new opportunities to respond to critical development challenges that impact millions of people around the world,” Acting Deputy Mission Director Bayer said, in a statement released by the US Embassy in Manila. The USAID official lauded its partnership with the DOH to develop an e-learning platform that will bolster the competencies of Filipino health workers across the country.

