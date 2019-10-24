PAL warns public against false social media advertising

The management of Philippine Airlines on Thursday warned the public against unscrupulous individuals engaged in false social media advertising or spreading misleading information. This was the fifth time the PAL management came up with a warning against false advertising posted on Facebook involving airline promotions. The bogus promo stated: “Its (sic) our anniversary: Answer a few questions to get 4 free tickets to Philippine Airlines.” “This is a bogus or fake advertisement. Please do not fall prey to this kind of ad. This is obviously the handiwork of those who wish to mislead the public. As we have stated in the past, do not reply to any of these bogus/fake ads as doing so will compromise your data privacy,” said PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna. “We warn those behind this ad that appropriate legal action will be taken once they are identified,” she added. For legitimate promotions and other digital ads and announcements, PAL utilizes its official website www.philippineairlines.com and official social media pages @flypal on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. “The public is advised to follow and subscribe to only these official PAL accounts for legitimate and valid promos,” the PAL management stated. The same fake PAL promotional advertisement were circulated in 2017 and 2018.The material used images of PAL logo. Under the Consumer Act of the Philippines, any person found guilty of false advertising shall be subjected to fines or imprisonment of not less than three months but not more than two years or both upon the discretion of the court. Meanwhile, PAL advised air travelers flying from Oct. 25 to Nov. 4 to arrive at their assigned airport terminal three hours before scheduled departure of their international flights and two hours before scheduled departure of their domestic flights, with their valid passport and/or government-issued ID to avoid inconvenience. PAL made the advisory In anticipation of a large volume of passengers traveling to the provinces during this year’s All Saints’ Day/All Souls’ Day (Undas). Passengers are also advised to check their flight status and terminal assignment before heading to the airport by clicking the Flight Status Tab in the PAL website, or by calling (02) 8855-8888 then pressing 2 for Arrival and Departure Information. Flight information is available two days before until two days after flight departure. Passengers may check in via web, mobile, or airport kiosks (available in Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal-3, Cebu, Bangkok, and Caticlan Airport Terminals) to avoid possible long lines at the airport. In packing luggage, passengers must be mindful of prohibited check-in and carry-on items. Power banks must be carried inside the cabin and not placed inside check-in bags. Please click the link below for the full list of prohibited items on PAL’s website.