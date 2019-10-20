PNP internal cleansing continues — Metro chief

Police Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas has taken over the position of chief of the National Capital Region Police Office, promising to intensify the campaign against criminality and continue with the internal cleansing and other programs initiated by his predecessor Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar. “I know that there’s still so much that needs to be done and I will state I intend to be the focus of my service with NCRPO, no matter its duration. We walk the talk in NCRPO,” said Sinas. Sinas said taking the post as Metro Manila police director is ”obviously a challenging assignment.” “The National Capital Region is an extraordinarily unique area from a law enforcement perspective with its diverse array of factors that contribute to constant demands for police services. Moreover, notwithstanding these numerous challenges, the NCRPO is expected to consistently serve as a model of the best that the national police is able to provide their citizenry,” he said. Sinas said the programs of Eleazar during his stint as NCRPO chief, especially eradicating the so-called “bad eggs” in the police ranks, clearly made an impact not only on police personnel, but also on the public perception of the delivery of the basic police services. “I would therefore like to take this opportunity to express my admiration for my mistah Police Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar for the various programs and innovations that he implemented in NCRPO,” said Sinas during the ceremonial turnover held in Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City last Wednesday, which was witnessed by Philippine National Police officer-in-charge Police Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa. Sinas, who was the classmate of Eleazar in the Philippine Military Academy Hinirang Class of 1987, has been the Central Visayas Regional Police Office since June 2018 and also served as head of the PNP’s Crime Laboratory at Camp Crame. Sinas’ appointment came after Eleazar was designated as head of the PNP Directorial Staff following the terminal leave made by PNP Police Director Oscar Albayalde who was to retire on Nov. 8. During Eleazar’s time, the NCRPO was named Best Police Regional Office, a first in its history, for its commitment and determination to succeed in the government’s war against criminality and illegal drugs.Eleazar also made a number of relief orders against police officials and personnel engaged in drug dealing, illegal activities and misconduct, including the relief of Eastern Police District police director Brig. General Christopher Tambungan for allegedly assaulting a female police officer in front of a police community precinct in San Juan City last May. Police Chief Master Sergeant Rahid Sanguan, a member of PNP Police Security and Protection Group, was the latest police officer that was relieved by the NCRPO under the supervision of Eleazar. Sanguan was busted for drug trafficking in Taguig City. Eleazar also ordered the relief of EPD Police Staff Sergeant Nicolas Lapie Jr. who was caught on video beating an eight-year old boy in Pasig City. Several other policemen and those who went AWOL (absent without official leave) are now facing administrative and criminal charges following their arrest during series of anti-drug operations conducted by the NCRPO in close coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and National Bureau of Investigation. Among them were Staff Sergeant Nestor Santos, assigned at the mobile patrol unit of Taguig City Police Community Precinct - 2, who was arrested based on a search warrant issued by Judge Leili Cruz Suarez, Executive Judge of Taguig City regional trial court branch 163. Patrolman Ferdinand Rafael, assigned at the Manila Police Department Administration Holding Unit, who was even caught sniffing the prohibited substance inside apartment Room B356 at the corner of Calabasita and Calabash Streets in Barangay 539 Zone 53, District 4 in Sampaloc. Patrolman Jeffrey Amador, of Taguig City Police Community Precinct 1, who was arrested by the NCRPO and NBI personnel in his rented apartment at 23 F. Providencia Street, Barangay Central Signal, Taguig City. Alejandro Gacayan Hernandez, an AWOL policeman arrested during a checkpoint along Alabang-Zapote Road in Barangay Almanza Uno in Las Pinas City, and Victor Bustamante Jr., another AWOL policeman formerly assigned at the NCRPO, who was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Muntinlupa City.