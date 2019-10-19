‘Teddyboy’ turns down panda gift

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. says he has politely declined an offer from a Chinese friend to give the Philippines a panda.

He described the friend as “well-connected” in Beijing. “I politely dismissed his offer to give us one. We can稚 starve another animal to death in a dead zoo. We池e just no good at this,” Locsin tweeted on Thursday. “That was a year ago from a well-connected Chinese friend from the mainland. Not the government.” Locsin made the statement following reports on the death of a panda that China had lent to Thailand.The reports indicated that the panda died of a heart attack. Chuang Chuang, the 19-year-old panda, died in September this year in his enclosure, and shortly after standing up following a meal of bamboo leaves. Chuang Chuang and his female mate Lin Hui arrived in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in 2003 on a 10-year loan that was later extended for another 10 years.