Saturday October 19, 2019

‘Teddyboy’ turns down panda gift

posted October 19, 2019 at 01:10 am by  Rey E. Requejo
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. says he has politely declined an offer from a Chinese friend to give the Philippines a panda.

He described the friend as “well-connected” in Beijing.

“I politely dismissed his offer to give us one. We can稚 starve another animal to death in a dead zoo. We池e just no good at this,” Locsin tweeted on Thursday.

“That was a year ago from a well-connected Chinese friend from the mainland. Not the government.”

Locsin made the statement following reports on the death of a panda that China had lent to Thailand.

The reports indicated that the panda died of a heart attack.

Chuang Chuang, the 19-year-old panda, died in September this year in his enclosure, and shortly after standing up following a meal of bamboo leaves.

Chuang Chuang and his female mate Lin Hui arrived in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in 2003 on a 10-year loan that was later extended for another 10 years.

