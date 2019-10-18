‘Perla’ may hit North Luzon

posted October 18, 2019 at 01:10 am by Rio N. Araja October 18, 2019 at 01:10 am

Tropical depression “Perla” is expected to make landfall over Northern Luzon over the weekend. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Perla” could weaken into a low pressure area while approaching the landmass. The center of the tropical depression was estimated at 840 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan as of Thursday.Packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kms per hour and gustiness of up to 70 kph, it was moving north northwest at 15 kph. “Perla” is expected to spawn scattered rains and thunderstorms in Babuyan Island, Batanes, Cagayan and Apayao over the weekend.

