Chemist snags double victory

Iloilo City—A 21-year-old Ilonggo who landed in the top nine in both the chemical technician licensure examination and the chemist licensure examination dedicated his double victory to his mother.

Jeb Reece Grabato landed second spot in the licensure exam for chemical technicians with 92.50 percent rating and ranked ninth in the licensure exam for chemists with 87.70 percent rating. Grabato was a magna cum laude graduate of Bachelor of Science in Chemistry at the University of the Philippines-Visayas. In a phone interview on Tuesday afternoon, Grabato expressed his gratitude to his mother Rita, whom he said had been with him all the way. “I am happy because I did not disappoint the people who believed in me. I specifically dedicate my victory to my mother, who toiled and raised me all by herself. My achievements are hers as well,” he said. Along with his older sibling, Grabato was raised by their single mother who works at the National Police Commission. Being away from his family in Mandurriao district in this city, Grabato said he had endured homesickness for three months in Manila to prepare for the examinations. “I have to endure everything all by myself,” he said, adding he had also faced financial challenges.Placing high in both of the examinations was never in the imagination of the Ilonggo as he said his goal was only to pass both the examinations. “I was surprised at first. Like I said, I just wanted to pass and return home with two licenses. Probably, fortune just favors me, and that’s why I ended up on the list of topnotchers,” he said. Grabato said he wanted to pursue a teaching career at UPV “if vacancies would allow.” As he is now a “chemist ng bayan,” he said he wanted to also offer his skills in the field of research. “I am hoping to conduct or be a part of studies that would be of great impact to the masses. After all, it is our mandate in UP to serve the people,” he said. He also advised aspiring chemists and students to study and persevere to reach their dreams. Professional Regulation Commission results show that 475 out of the 1,085 examinees passed the chemist licensure examination while 2,298 out of 2,834 examinees passed the chemical technician licensure examination.