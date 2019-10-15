ALL SECTIONS
Tuesday October 15, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Robredo dares PET to stick to protest rules

posted October 14, 2019 at 11:20 pm by  Rio N. Araja
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo is asking the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, to follow the rules in resolving the electoral protest filed by former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr.    

In a 23-page motion, Robredo’s lawyers cited Rule 65 of the 2010 PET Rules amid what they said were “rumors” on the outcome of the protest.

“In summary, protestee Robredo still has the highest respect to (sic) the Honorable Tribunal that the rules will not be changed in the middle of the game, so to speak,” the vice president said.

Under Rule 65, the examination of ballots from at most three provinces that “best exemplify” the “frauds or irregularities” alleged in a protest is allowed.

Romulo Macalintal, Robredo’s lead counsel, said the non-compliance to Rule 65 would only violate their client’s right to due process, equal protection of the law, and constitutional mandate that bona fide candidates should be free from discrimination.

Marcos identified Camarines Sur, Iloilo, and Negros Oriental as his pilot provinces for a manual recount.

“In plain terms, should protestant Marcos fail to make any substantial recovery in his pilot provinces, the above-captioned election protest will be dismissed,” Macalintal said. 

Topics: Leni Robredo , Supreme Court , Presidential Electoral Tribunal , Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard