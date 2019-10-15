Robredo dares PET to stick to protest rules

The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo is asking the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, to follow the rules in resolving the electoral protest filed by former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. In a 23-page motion, Robredo’s lawyers cited Rule 65 of the 2010 PET Rules amid what they said were “rumors” on the outcome of the protest. “In summary, protestee Robredo still has the highest respect to (sic) the Honorable Tribunal that the rules will not be changed in the middle of the game, so to speak,” the vice president said. Under Rule 65, the examination of ballots from at most three provinces that “best exemplify” the “frauds or irregularities” alleged in a protest is allowed.Romulo Macalintal, Robredo’s lead counsel, said the non-compliance to Rule 65 would only violate their client’s right to due process, equal protection of the law, and constitutional mandate that bona fide candidates should be free from discrimination. Marcos identified Camarines Sur, Iloilo, and Negros Oriental as his pilot provinces for a manual recount. “In plain terms, should protestant Marcos fail to make any substantial recovery in his pilot provinces, the above-captioned election protest will be dismissed,” Macalintal said.