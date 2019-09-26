Release of over 300 non-GCTA surrenderers may start today

The Department of Justice is hoping to start releasing within today the first batch of more than 300 non-Good Conduct Time Allowance surrenderers. “Considering the number of PDLs (persons deprived of liberty) involved, we plan to release in tranches, the first of which will hopefully happen today (Thursday),” Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said. This came after Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he would order the release of the more than 300 PDLs once they were duly verified that they are not the subject of a manhunt ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte. As of last Sept. 23, there were 2,221 PDLs who surrendered, which is 307 more than the 1,914 PDLs who were in the original BuCor list. The BuCor list was supposed to have contained those who were convicted of heinous crimes but were prematurely released. Perete said it would be a “tedious process” and would take longer time to thoroughly review the prison records of the more than 300 PDLs. Nonetheless, he explained that the BuCor has a list of PDLs, whose cases are not GCTA-related, who are set to be released. This list includes those who were ordered released in compliance of the court orders arising from acquittals, commutation of sentences, pardoned, and to a certain extent those who are out on parole. However, before these individuals can be re-released, the BuCor would have to recommend for their release and justify it before the panel created by the Oversight Committee on Corrections. “The Oversight Committee on Corrections has constituted a panel to verify each and every release. We have met in the past days and will meet again this afternoon with the relevant BuCor officers whose task is to justify each and every recommendation for release,” Perete stressed. Aside from that, the DOJ-Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Joint Task Force “continues to comb through the prison records and carpetas at the Senate.” He added that as of Sept. 24, Monday, “they have reviewed close to a hundred records. We will eventually use their output to come up with a cleaned up list of GCTA-related cases.” Meanwhile, Sen. Christopher Go appealed to the DOJ to prioritize the release of ailing and aging inmates. He noted that the age, poor health condition and actual service in prison and the existing laws should be taken into consideration. During the Senate hearing on DOJ’s proposed 2020 budget, Go read a letter he wrote addressed to DOJ Secretary Guevarra on behalf of the inmates. According to Go, he personally witnessed the conditions and sufferings of the inmates.He appealed to Guevarra to release, in accordance with the Constitution, the aging and ailing inmates so they can spend the remaining years of their lives on earth with their loved ones. Go saw the situation of the inmates when he visited NBP in Muntinlupa City on September 9 to verify reports that prison officials are involved in selling Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) and hospital passes to persons deprived of liberty (PDLs). The Senate has been conducting an inquiry on the allegations that inmates who can afford to bribe officials are given priority in the computation of GCTA, even if such inmates are not qualified or have committed violations while serving time in jail. Go has been openly objecting to the unfair and illegal practice. In supporting the justice department’s budget, Go recognized its several crucial roles in the bureaucracy. Aside from prosecuting offenders, it also administers and manages our correctional facilities. To serve its purpose, it has to be firm, steadfast, and efficient,” he said. The 2020 budget of DOJ and its attached agencies amounts to P21.7 billion, higher by 0.68% than their P21.6 billion budget in 2019. The budget of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), which is part of the DOJ’s budget, includes P478.6 million for the acquisition of high-tech equipment in the fight against criminality and illegal drugs inside the National Bilibid Prison. Go expressed his support to the efforts to reform BuCor and enhance its capabilities amid recent controversies in the bureau. “As I have stated multiple times before, corruption and criminality have no place in this administration. I join the calls of my fellow Senators to overhaul and revamp the Bureau of Corrections. And we will start by making good our commitment to the DOJ to provide (it) with enough funds to acquire high-tech equipment for the BuCor and to construct a separate penal facility for convicts involved in heinous crimes,” he said. Go said that while he supports the initiatives to reform BuCor, those proven to be involved in anomalies should be held accountable. At the end of the hearing, the Senate Committee on Finance, of which Go is the vice chair, approved the budget of the DOJ and its attached agencies.