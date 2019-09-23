Duterte’s war on drugs rated excellent, SWS says

President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs has received an “excellent” rating in the latest with 82 percent of respondents saying they are satisfied with the anti-narcotics campaign despite reports of abuses and illegal killings.In its second quarter survey, SWS said only 12 percent of the respondents said they were dissatisfied while six percent were undecided, for an “excellent” net satisfaction rating of +70 percent. Respondents who said they were satisfied with the anti-illegal drug campaign said it has lessened the number of drug suspects, lowered the crime rate, and improved peace and order. Those who were dissatisfied said there have been too many killings and wrongful arrests linked to the campaign even as the drug trade remains prevalent. The survey was conducted from June 22 to 26 using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults nationwide, with sampling error margins of ±3% for national percentages, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao. Earlier, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the Duterte administration will not allow visits by the United Nations to investigate its war on drugs, calling human rights experts “bastards” who have shown their bias. “I already said those bastards, especially that woman, are acting like the queen in Alice in Wonderland. First, the judgement, then the trial,” Locsin said, clearly referring to Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions.“No—I don’t want them coming here and then saying that everything they have been saying, but have not proved, is true ‘because we saw it.’ How? Are they going to exhume every body?” Locsin said. “No. I’m not going to give them that chance.” Locsin said the Iceland resolution seeking an inquiry into the human rights situation in the Philippines was nothing but a “dead resolution.” “It’s a nothing resolution, because at the end of the road it failed… It did not pass. The majority was abstention and no, so it was a dead resolution,” he said. Locsin noted that only 18 of the 47 member states of the UN Human Rights Council voted in favor of the draft resolution filed by Iceland in July, but 14 of them voted no and 15 other states abstained.