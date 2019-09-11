Bill on mandatory installation of dashcams filed

A lawmaker has sought the approval of a bill mandating the installation of dashboard video cameras and other recording devices in all types of motor vehicles. ligan City Rep. Frederick Siao, author of House Bill 4475 or the proposed "Motor Vehicle Digital and Electronic Recording Systems for Road Safety and Security Act," said the dashcams have "proven to be crucial and effective device for the objective, evidence-based recording of crimes on the streets and of violations of road safety and traffic rules and regulations. “It has also served as a deterrence against irresponsible, careless and reckless driving,” Siao said in the bill's explanatory note. Siao added that on-board video recordings of motor vehicle interiors have also helped law enforcers to solve crimes and determine culpability of suspects or accused. Under the bill, motorists shall be mandated to install government-certified systems to record digital and electronic data on vehicle operation, navigation, traffic, and in-vehicle safety. The bill mandates the installation of the following basic set of devices: A dashboard camera that has video resolution of at least 1080 pixels, has night vision mode, and is forward-facing for the street view orientation; a second but rear-facing camera with the same features as the dashboard camera; a visual display; a battery and motor vehicle power adaptor; a data storage device; and a built-in global positioning system feature. Additional recording devices may likewise be required to be installed, but it depends on the kind of vehicle, Siao said in his bill. The bill prescribes that motor vehicles with four wheels or more that are authorized to carry passengers as a public service need to have at least one other video camera to be installed inside the motor vehicle to record whatever transpires inside in an effort to deter crime. The installation of the rear-facing camera is likewise mandatory.For private vehicles, the installation of more than one video camera inside the vehicle is optional, except when it frequently carries minors. In this case, the installation of a second video camera is required. For motorized vehicles with three or fewer wheels, a digital video camera recorder on the driver's helmet should always be worn while driving. Alternatively, a digital video camera recorder may be mounted on the top or front side of the vehicle. Meanwhile, for passenger buses, commuter vans, and cargo vehicles, the installation of GPS devices is required in order for vehicle owners or operators to track the movements of their vehicles. The measure prohibits any individual to post on social media, record for personal purposes, or share though electronic transmission videos and data recordings that depict and involve passengers "but without any incident pertaining to any road safety issue, traffic situationer, or occurrence of a possible crime recorded." Siao's bill mandates a three-year compliance period for all the vehicle owners, manufacturers, and dealers nationwide. The bill mandates the National Privacy Commission, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Department of Justice, and Department of Transportation to “jointly formulate and approve, after prior consultation with other stakeholder institutions in the public, private, and civil society sectors, strict rules and regulations on the installation and inspection of video and data recording systems in motor vehicles, and the recording, safekeeping, storage, and public use of all video and data recordings of such systems.”