Duterte signs 4 laws naming tourist spots

posted August 29, 2019 at 11:50 pm by MJ Blancaflor August 29, 2019 at 11:50 pm

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed four laws declaring new tourist spots in Luzon, three of which are from Ilocos Sur. The new travel destinations are Mount Bulaylay in Cuyapo, Nueva Ecija (Republic Act 11406), Candon City Ecotourism Zone in Ilocos Sur (RA 11407), Santiago Cove in Santiago, Ilocos Sur (RA 11408) and Pinsal Falls in Santa Maria, Ilocos Sur (RA 11409). The Department of Tourism and the Department of Public Works and Highways will be tasked to prepare a tourism development plan “involving the construction, installation, and maintenance of such appropriate facilities and infrastructure.” These facilities and infrastructure must “improve the overall feature of the area” to ensure accessibility and security of tourists.Under the law, the plan must ensure the “preservation and conservation of the historic significance of the area.” The funding from the act will be included in the annual budget. All four laws were signed by Duterte on Aug. 22 but copies of the documents were only released to reporters on Thursday.

