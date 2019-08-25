Taguig tax inspector arrested

Police have entrapped a Taguig City assessors office inspector who is accused of graft and corrupt practices. The suspect, 32-year-old John Paul Mabilin, was arrested inside a fastfood chain along the service road of Circumferential Road-5 in Barangay Ususan at 4:50 p.m. Police said Mabilin’s modus consisted in bloating the tax amount to be paid by his client, after which he would offer to “help reduce” the amount. The authorities came up with an entrapment following a complaint lodged by one Jonathan Ablang against the suspect whom he accused of asking him P100,000 in exchange for tax reduction. Taguig City Mayor Lino Edgardo Cayetano commended the police operatives for conducting the entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of Mabilin, who he described as “corrupt inspector of the City Assessor’s Office.” “We are happy we conducted the operation. It’s a way of removing the few rotten eggs,” he said.Cayetano reiterated that corruption has no place in Taguig noting that one of the major priorities of his administration’s 10-point agenda is good governance. He said those who may be engaged in corrupt activities will surely face the full force of the law. During his first day in office, Cayetano issued a memorandum to all officials and employees of the city reminding them of the prohibition against graft and corrupt practices as stated in Republic Act No. 3019 or the “Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.” The city chief executive directed all personnel to inform the Office of the City Mayor or the Human Resource Management Office of any personnel conducting these kinds of illegal activities. Cayetano also urged residents to report to the city government anyone they believe to be engaged in corruption. Mabilin is now detained at the Taguig City police station.