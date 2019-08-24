Rainy weekend amid ‘Ineng’

Manila—”Ineng” intensified into a severe tropical storm on Friday. In its 5 a.m. severe weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rains may be experienced over Batanes, Cagayan (including Babuyan Group of Islands), Ilocos Norte, and Apayao. Light to moderate or intermittent heavy rains may prevail over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Cavite, Batangas, Mindoro provinces, northern portions of Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands), and the rest of the Ilocos, Cordillera, and Cagayan Valley regions. “Ineng,” spotted 580 km. east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, has maximum winds of 95 km per hour from the previous 85 kph and gustiness of up to 115 kph, moving northwest at 20 kph. Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 1 is up in Cagayan Valley, including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, northern part of Abra and Ilocos Norte. TCWS No. 2 is hoisted over Batanes, which means winds of 61 kph to 120 kph are expected in the province in at least 24 hours.“Ineng” is not expected to make landfall in Batanes but it may stay longer inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). It also enhances the southwest monsoon or habagat. On Saturday, PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains may be experienced over Ilocos, Cordillera, Batanes, Cagayan (including Babuyan Group of Islands), and Mindoro provinces. Light to moderate or intermittent heavy rains may prevail over Central Luzon, Cavite, Batangas, northern portions of Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands), Aklan, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, and the rest of Cagayan Valley. The southwest monsoon will bring light to heavy rains in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Northern part of Palawan, Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Ilocos, Cordillera, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.