‘Ineng’ whips up storm signal over Batanes

Tropical storm “Ineng” is forecast to intensify into a severe tropical storm in the next 24 hours, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.
The agency raised Signal no. 1 over Batanes, Cagayan, the Babuyan group of islands, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Northern Abra, and Ilocos Norte.
“Ineng” maintained its strength while slightly slowing down, and was moving west-northwest at 15 kilometers per hour.
As of 4 p.m., the storm’s center was 725 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, and packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour and gustiness of 90 kph.