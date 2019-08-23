‘Ineng’ whips up storm signal over Batanes

posted August 23, 2019 at 01:05 am by Rio N. Araja August 23, 2019 at 01:05 am

Tropical storm “Ineng” is forecast to intensify into a severe tropical storm in the next 24 hours, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. The agency raised Signal no. 1 over Batanes, Cagayan, the Babuyan group of islands, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Northern Abra, and Ilocos Norte. “Ineng” maintained its strength while slightly slowing down, and was moving west-northwest at 15 kilometers per hour.As of 4 p.m., the storm’s center was 725 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, and packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour and gustiness of 90 kph.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.