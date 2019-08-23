Rappers into drug dealing alarming—PDEA

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency on Thursday raised alarm over the incidence of rappers involved in illegal drug activities.
Director General Aaron Aquino aired the concern, following the recent arrest of Arlny Dimabuyu, popularly known as “Xander Bay,” a 21-year-old rap artist, blogger and YouTube sensation.
Operatives of PDEA and local police nabbed Dimabuyu in a buy-bust operation in front of a grill bar along Friendship Highway, Barangay Cutcut, Angeles City, Pampanga on Aug. 18.
The suspect yielded five grams of dried marijuana leaves worth P500, and nine pieces of ecstasy tablet worth P15,900.
Apart from working as a rap artist, Dimabuyu would sell and supply party drugs to the social gatherings of his followers in YouTube.