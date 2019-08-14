Terror suspect denies link with ISIS

The Department of Justice on Tuesday said one of the three suspected foreign terrorists that entered the country had appeared before the National Bureau of Investigation to clear her name. “There were three names floated as potential terrorists from an Asian country planning to enter the Philippines,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said, in a text message to reporters. “Two of them have no arrival records as per the Bureau of Immigration. The woman is already here but has presented herself to the NBI and has disavowed any terrorist connection,” he added. Nonetheless, Guevarra stressed that the BI’s Anti-Terror Group was on the alert regarding further movements of these persons. Earlier, Guevarra directed the NBI to conduct its own investigation on the report of a terror plot in Northern Luzon. The DOJ chief gave the NBI probers up to the end of the month to submit an initial report. “The NBI has also been directed by the DOJ to do its own probe, particularly in northern Luzon,” he added.The DOJ chief earlier said verifying the alleged terror threat was a topmost priority for the department since it generates fear and anxiety among the public. The Armed Forces of the Philippines previously said they were still verifying the presence of the alleged terrorists in coordination with other government agencies. The AFP also called on the public to remain vigilant and report any unusual activities to the police or the military. An alleged alert memo from the AFP Northern Luzon Command stated that ISIS is plotting terror attacks on churches in Laoag City, Vigan City, Manaoag in Pangasinan, and Tuguegarao though it later said threats of an ISIS attack in northern Luzon were “negative.” The Philippine National Police, for its part, echoed the military’s call even as they said they have not received any threat so far.