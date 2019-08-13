Youth groups to develop SK exes to become effective leaders

‘YOUNIFIED’. Two youth organizations are helping develop Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) OUofficials into becoming more effective leaders through a series of in-depth talks and activities in a program called ‘SK Younified.’

Two youth organizations are helping develop Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials into becoming more effective leaders through a series of in-depth talks and activities in a program called “SK Younified”.SK Younified is a nationwide good governance development program that is a collaboration of two initiatives -- the Sangguniang Kabataan Academy Initiative (SKAI) run by the Hirayang Kabataan, a non-government organization, and the UpSKilled program run by the US Government Alumni Association of Negros Occidental. Further assistance is provided by the US Embassy in the Philippines thru the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative’s (YSEALI) Seeds for the Future grant. This camp aims to help SK leaders reflect on their personal leadership journey, learn more about the values of self-awareness, social awareness, and heroic leadership, deepen their understanding of their roles and responsibilities under the law, and teach them project management skills to help them implement their ideas in their respective barangays. “The dream of Hirayang Kabataan is simple—a better Philippines led by the youth,” said by Julienne Joven, the project head of the SK Younified-SKAI. “And we believe that this could be achieved if young Filipino leaders would be able to deepen their reasons for serving the people and give them the confidence to do public service excellently,” Joven added. Last June 29, 2019 the first camp was launched in Isabela City, Basilan. Thirty out of 45 SK chairpersons attended the inaugural SK Younified camp at the 4th Special Forces Battalion. The event was followed by several sessions on community visioning, SK Reform Law, negotiation and data gathering skills, resource management, and root cause analysis. “We hope to reach more young leaders across the country and have collaborations with other organizations that may have similar goals,” said Carlo Africa, a young lawyer and a volunteer facilitator of Hirayang Kabataan. “Not only do we need to unify these budding public servants but also those of us who are willing to provide support in any ways possible,” he added.To cap off the first camp, the SK officials presented their Local Youth Development Plans and Federation Projects that is responsive to the current youth situation in their respective barangays. A grant will then be awarded to the SK Federation to realize these plans. A second camp commenced a few weeks after in Sipalay, Negros Occidental. Held last July 13-14 and July 20-21, 2019, 29 SK officials attended the event at Sipalay City Tourism Center. “Dahil sa mga workshops mas namotivate at nainspire akong mas maging magaling na leader sa aking barangay. Ang pagiging SK ay di lang responsibilidad kundi pagkakataon rin na pagsilbihan ko ang aking komunidad,” said Jean Cruz, a SK councilor in Barangay 4 in Sipalay City, Negros Occidental. The SK officials expressed renewed confidence in their ability to serve their constituents as well as collaborate with each other to refine their ideas and craft a better future for the youth of Basilan and Negros Occidental. SK Younified is slated to run in four more areas this 2019: Albay, Pangasinan, Bukidnon, and Guimaras.